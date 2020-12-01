Chrissy Teigen Torches Internet With Incredible Throwback Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Chrissy Teigen did her very best to torch the internet when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared an incredible throwback bikini clip of her on Instagram.

The 35-year-old SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed wearing a variety of colorful two-piece swimsuits during her various shoots for the swimsuit issue. In one part, she posed topless wearing bikini bottoms that looked like a mini grass skirt. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Happy birthday to the one and only @chrissyteigen!” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a green polka dot two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

They truly are can’t-miss!

