Kaley Cuoco Says Co-Star Coached Her On Her How To Have ‘Fake Sex’ For Latest Film

share on facebook tweet this

Kaley Cuoco said she got some help from co-star Michiel Huisman on making her first “true sex scene” look believable for their film “The Flight Attendant.”

“Network 8 o’clock TV is a little different than (streaming) all hours of the night,” the 34-year-old actress shared with USA Today about her latest project for HBO, now streaming on Binge. The comments were noted by News.com.au in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Actress Pre-Nup Secures Her Millons In Divorce)

#TheFlightAttendant quickly becomes a surreal noir with a solid screwball performance at its center. It’s just swapped the traditional hardboiled, probably alcoholic detective for a scatterbrained, probably alcoholic flight attendant https://t.co/BZhtKfQFeB — Variety (@Variety) November 23, 2020

“I had scenes like that on Big Bang, but this was like a true sex scene,” she added. “I told Michiel, ‘I’ve never done this before. Have you done it before?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, like 30, 40 times. And I was like, ‘What?'” (RELATED: People Were Stunned When Kaley Cuoco Showed Up On The Red Carpet In This Sheer Dress)

As it turned out, Huisman, who plays Cuoco‘s love interest in the film, ended up giving her some helpful tips to make their airplane bathroom scene as steamy as possible.

“So when they called action, I still wasn’t really giving my all,” “The Big Bang Theory” star explained. “Michiel finally goes, ‘It looks like you’re hovering over a public toilet. What are you doing?'”

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,” she added. “So he had to awkwardly teach me how to have fake sex.”