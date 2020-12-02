Camille Kostek Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping set of bikini shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snaps wearing a striped pink and white two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, in part, “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shot in South Australia by @josie_clough for @si_swimsuit ’19.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a colorful beaded two-piece swimsuit while in a tropical location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)