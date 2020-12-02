Kate Bock Torches Internet With Series Of Racy Topless Shots
Kate Bock did her very best to torch the internet when she posted a series of racy topless shots Tuesday on Instagram for her many followers.
The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the several black-and-white snaps wearing no top with a pair of jeans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “WONDERLAND AU NATUREL for @modelistemagazine by @allybmartin OUT TODAY I loveee these images. They were shot by one of my best friends, outside of my home, in my jeans and I think she captured me perfectly. I can’t wait to share the rest …” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including on snap of her rocking a white swimsuit while looking sensational.
They truly are can’t-miss!
