Shanina Shaik Wins Day With Terrific White Swimsuit Shot
Shanina Shaik hands down won the day after she shared a terrific swimsuit shot Tuesday on Instagram with her many followers.
The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a white one-piece swimsuit while on the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “What did you manifest last night on a full moon? I was manifesting warm thoughts.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a green two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram