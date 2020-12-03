Jasmine Tookes Heats Things Up With Racy White Bikini Shots
Jasmine Tookes definitely heated things up when she posted a couple racy bikini shots Wednesday on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the series of snaps wearing a white two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “positions.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black two-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram