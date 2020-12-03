Heidi Klum Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shots
Heidi Klum hands down won the day Thursday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a couple of jaw-dropping throwback bikini shots of her on Instagram.
The 47-year-old SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed wearing a variety of racy two-piece string swimsuits from her appearance in the magazine over the years. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The outlet didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “We’ve decided today is @heidiklum appreciation day.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The supermodel‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a stunning one of her posing topless while looking sensational.
They truly are can’t-miss!
