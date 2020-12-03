Heidi Klum Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Heidi Klum hands down won the day Thursday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a couple of jaw-dropping throwback bikini shots of her on Instagram.

The 47-year-old SI Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed wearing a variety of racy two-piece string swimsuits from her appearance in the magazine over the years. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The outlet didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “We’ve decided today is @heidiklum appreciation day.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

The supermodel‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a stunning one of her posing topless while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)