Frida Aasen Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen hands down won the day Friday when she posted a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her many followers.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snaps wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Happiness in a picture.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing white lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen)

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen)