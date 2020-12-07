Jasmine Sanders Torches Internet With Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Sanders did her very best to torch the internet when she posted a terrific lingerie shot Saturday on Instagram for her many followers.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a sheer black lingerie outfit. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, in part, “Everybody showed their true colors this year. I needed that.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a white two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie)

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie)