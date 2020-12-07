Olivia Culpo Shares Series Of Mind-Blowing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Throwback Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Model Olivia Culpo blessed us all Monday after sharing mind-blowing throwback shots from her time with Sports Illustrated.

Culpo shared eight amazing bikini photos to her personal Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

“Some of my favorite @si_swimsuit moments,” Culpo captioned the Instagram post. “Feeling nostalgic because these are memories I’ll cherish forever and I miss my si family this year.” (RELATED: Jasmine Sanders Torches Internet With Black Lingerie Shot)

These are the first swimsuit photos we have gotten in a month from Culpo. She recently shared photos from a vacation that were also to die for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Culpo loves to be in a bikini as much as we love to see her in one.

She’s one of my favorite models to see on Instagram because she’s always so happy and positive. Not to mention, she really loves to show off her body. (RELATED: Haley Kalil Heats Things Up With Series Of Racy White Bikini Shots)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Culpo likes to reminisce on her time with Sports Illustrated pretty often. So, we are continually blessed with throwback photos from her past shoots. Back in April, she also shared photos from a previous shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

“Going through my phone…This Photoshoot feels like a million years ago and it’s encouraging me to get back in shape,” Culpo captioned the photos.

Her photos encourage me to try to get back into shape too.