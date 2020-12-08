Chase Carter Torches Internet With Racy Topless Shot
Chase Carter did her very best to torch the internet when Maxim magazine shared a racy topless shot of her to Instagram on Monday with its many followers.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing no bra or top with a very cropped jean jacket and jeans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@lilbabycheezus photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon Styling by @rapisoffensive Hair by @gianlucamandelli1 Makeup by @campbellritchie.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless and looking sensational.
They truly are can’t-miss!
