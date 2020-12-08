Chase Carter Torches Internet With Racy Topless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Chase Carter did her very best to torch the internet when Maxim magazine shared a racy topless shot of her to Instagram on Monday with its many followers.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing no bra or top with a very cropped jean jacket and jeans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@lilbabycheezus photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon Styling by @rapisoffensive Hair by @gianlucamandelli1 Makeup by @campbellritchie.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus)

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus)