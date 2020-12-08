Joan Smalls Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Joan Smalls hands down won the day when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie shot Monday on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a black sheer lingerie number. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Getting ready for the PM.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls)

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls)