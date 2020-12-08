Joan Smalls Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Lingerie Shot
Joan Smalls hands down won the day when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie shot Monday on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a black sheer lingerie number. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Getting ready for the PM.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
They truly are can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram