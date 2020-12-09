Lais Ribeiro Heats Things Up With Terrific Red Lace Lingerie Shot
Lais Ribeiro definitely heated things up when she posted a terrific lingerie shot Tuesday on Instagram to her millions of followers.
The 30-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a red lace matching bra and underwear set.
She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Bom dia."
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram