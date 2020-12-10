Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Racy Braless Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Bella Hadid definitely heated things up with a terrific braless shot Wednesday on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the snap with no bra while wearing a pink button-up top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Ava took this @avanope @heavn @themarcjacobs @haleywollens.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella  (@bellahadid)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a floral bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella  (@bellahadid)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella  (@bellahadid)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella  (@bellahadid)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella  (@bellahadid)

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella  (@bellahadid)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella  (@bellahadid)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella  (@bellahadid)

