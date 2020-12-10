Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Racy Braless Shot
Bella Hadid definitely heated things up with a terrific braless shot Wednesday on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the snap with no bra while wearing a pink button-up top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Ava took this @avanope @heavn @themarcjacobs @haleywollens.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a floral bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
