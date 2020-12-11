Christie Brinkley Heats Things Up With Throwback Pink Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Christie Brinkley definitely heated things up when she posted a terrific throwback swimsuit shot Thursday on Instagram for her many followers.

The 66-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a pink one-piece swimsuit for the cover of the magazine. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “It’s #nationalpastryday and though they are nothing to brag about, here are my buns…freshly baked in the African sun. @si_swimsuit #tbt.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

The legendary swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her throwback swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black swimsuit and looking fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

‘