Shanina Shaik Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shot
Shanina Shaik hands-down won the day Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram for her many followers.
The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely terrific as she posed for the racy black-and-white shot wearing a lace top with matching underwear.
She didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "fbf by @gilles_bensimon."
The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
