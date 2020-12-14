Haley Kalil Heats Things Up With Metallic Gold Swimsuit Shot
Haley Kalil definitely heated things up when she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot Sunday on Instagram to her many followers.
The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a metallic gold one-piece swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Missing my @si_swimsuit fam. @josie_clough, and traveling to exotic places.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a white two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
