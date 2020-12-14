Haley Kalil Heats Things Up With Metallic Gold Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Haley Kalil definitely heated things up when she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot Sunday on Instagram to her many followers.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a metallic gold one-piece swimsuit while at the beach.  (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Missing my @si_swimsuit fam. @josie_clough, and traveling to exotic places.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a white two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee)

