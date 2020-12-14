Josephine Skriver Torches Internet With Black Lace Lingerie Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Josephine Skriver did her very best to torch the internet when she posted a couple of racy lingerie shots Sunday on Instagram to her millions of followers.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a black lace bra with a Raiders’ jacket. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Game day!!! Let’s get it #raidernation.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

They are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver)

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Ana Cheri Lights Up Instagram With Insane Topless Picture
Josephine Skriver Torches Internet With Black Lace Lingerie Shots
Luciana Andrade Shares 2 Awesome Bikini Pictures On Instagram
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram