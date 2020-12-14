Josephine Skriver Torches Internet With Black Lace Lingerie Shots
Josephine Skriver did her very best to torch the internet when she posted a couple of racy lingerie shots Sunday on Instagram to her millions of followers.
The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked truly incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a black lace bra with a Raiders’ jacket. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Game day!!! Let’s get it #raidernation.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
They are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram