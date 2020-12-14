Sara Underwood Wins Day With Racy Swimsuit Shot
Sara Underwood hands down won the day Monday when she posted a racy swimsuit shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 36-year-old Playboy model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snaps wearing a colorful one-piece swimsuit while surrounded by a tropical background. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and captioned it, in part, “Water you looking at? I fell in love with the waterfall pretty rapid-ly.
Sometimes you gotta just go with the flow.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The supermodel‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a floral bikini and looking terrific.
They truly are can’t-miss!
