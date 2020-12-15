Demi Rose Heats Things Up With Racy White Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Demi Rose definitely heated things up when she posted a racy swimsuit shot Monday on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 25-year-old Instagram model looked truly amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a revealing black-and-white checkered one-piece swimsuit while lounging poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “It’s a situation.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi  (@demirose)

The model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi  (@demirose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi  (@demirose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi  (@demirose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi  (@demirose)

They truly are can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi  (@demirose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi  (@demirose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi  (@demirose)

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Demi Rose Heats Things Up With Racy White Swimsuit Shot
Maxim Shares Wild Topless Instagram Picture Of Romee Strijd
Abigail Ratchford Posts Wild Nude Picture On Instagram
Sarah Kohan Wears Black Lingerie In Stunning Instagram Picture