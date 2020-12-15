Demi Rose Heats Things Up With Racy White Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Demi Rose definitely heated things up when she posted a racy swimsuit shot Monday on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 25-year-old Instagram model looked truly amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a revealing black-and-white checkered one-piece swimsuit while lounging poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “It’s a situation.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi (@demirose)

The model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi (@demirose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi (@demirose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi (@demirose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi (@demirose)

They truly are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi (@demirose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi (@demirose)