Gigi Hadid Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Swimsuit Clip

Gigi Hadid did her very best to torch the internet Wednesday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a jaw-dropping throwback swimsuit clip of her.

The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the SI Swimsuit video wearing a variety of colorful bikinis. In the video, the supermodel even posed topless at one point while at the beach.

The magazine didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Baby G."

The swimsuit model's social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an orange bikini and looking sensational.

They truly are can’t-miss!

