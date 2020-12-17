Adriana Lima Heats Things Up With Terrific Lingerie Shot
Adriana Lima definitely heated things up when she posted a terrific lingerie shot Wednesday on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 39-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible in the throwback snap of her wearing a rose-colored bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, in part, “Found this picture. Usually I am pretty good remembering everything I shoot but this is [an] exception. It caught my eye. I like the content that’s why I decided to share.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The former lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie fashion show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram