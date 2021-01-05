Miley Cyrus Reveals That She Uses Sex Toys ‘For Interior Design’

share on facebook tweet this

Miley Cyrus revealed in a recent interview that she uses sex toys to decorate her home.

“I like sex toys,” the 28-year-old pop singer shared during her appearance on Sirius XM’s Barstool Sports radio show, according to Hollywood Life in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

Predicting a 2021 full of safe sex & effloresce ( AND more fucking MUSIC) pic.twitter.com/BD3nxfTdQM — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 3, 2021

“I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design,” she added. “Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

At one point, the “Plastic Hearts” hitmaker talked about decorating her new home that she purchased last July, per Dirt.com.

“When I come home, I get to choose what f****** color the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all f****** three colors,” Cyrus shared. “And so that just really feels really good.”

Miley previously lived in Malibu with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Their home was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire in a massive wildfire in southern California.

As previously reported, Cyrus and Hemsworth made headlines when they tied the knot in December 2018. By August of 2019, reports surfaced that the two were getting a divorce after less than a year being married.