Irish Model Vogue Williams Wins Day With Terrific White Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Irish model Vogue Williams definitely won the day when pictures surfaced of her rocking a bikini while at the beach.

The 35-year-old model and media personality looked as fantastic as ever wearing a white strapless two-piece swimsuit while she enjoyed a day in the sun in pictures from Splash News, the outlet posted Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the terrific look with her hair pulled up into a bun and some sunglasses. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

According to the outlet, the model spent the day at the beach with her spouse Spencer Matthews and their pals while the group were in the Caribbean. (RELATED: Check Out These Jaw-Dropping Looks From The 2019 Cannes Film Festival)

Judging by the pictures, a good time was definitely had by all.

