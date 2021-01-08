Playboy’s Erika Jordan Heats Things Up With Racy Lingerie Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Playboy TV host Erika Jordan did her very best to heat things up when pictures surfaced of her in racy lingerie.

The 38-year-old model looked just as stunning as ever as she posed for photos from a lingerie shoot in photos from Splash News in snaps posted by the outlet Wednesday.

In the photos, the Playboy host posed wearing a red bra with matching underwear while she looked out over a balcony while the sun was setting.

In one snap, the model rocked another great look in a purple bra with matching underwear.

“It’s important to start the year off right, because it sets the tone for the whole rest of the year,” Jordan shared with the outlet about her shoot.

“I had to get away from the politics, the pandemic and just pamper myself,” she added.