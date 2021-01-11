Alessandra Ambrosio Heats Things Up With White Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio definitely heated things up when pictures surfaced of her rocking a bikini while at the beach.

The 39-year-old retired Victoria's Secret model looked just as terrific as ever as she posed wearing a white two-piece swimsuit while on a Brazilian beach during a photoshoot in snaps from Splash News, the outlet posted Saturday.

She completed the look with her hair partly pulled back with a rose-colored cover-up and a giant purse.

According to the outlet, the model spent the day at the beach with pals during a shoot for her swimwear line.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

The former lingerie model’s social media account is also quite the treat. Check out some of her other unforgettable snaps here.