Kyra Sedgwick Says Kevin Bacon Gave Her An At-Home Bikini Wax During The Coronavirus Quarantine

share on facebook tweet this

Actress Kyra Sedgwick revealed her husband Kevin Bacon gave her an at-home bikini wax amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Sedgwick told the story during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” shared Wednesday.

WATCH:

“It became clear at one point to me, to both of us, that I needed a bikini line wax,” Sedgwick told Kimmel.

“Part of me was like, ‘How hard could it be?’ You know, I’ve watched these amazing ladies do it all these years, and like, I’ve always really appreciated them and appreciated their attention to detail, but I didn’t really think it would be that hard,” she added. (RELATED: Kevin Bacon Says ‘Obama Has Made A Difference’)

“Kevin, is like, incredibly handy. Like he’s really good with a lot of things… So we both figured, ‘How hard could it be?'” she reasoned.

Apparently, Sedgwick thought she was going to end up in the emergency room while it was happening.

“I mean there were moments where I was like, ‘I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing? That’s such a huge piece!'” she laughed.

I’m not sure I would ever trust a man to wax hair off some of the most important parts of my body. Seems a little sketchy for Sedgwick to just all-out trust Bacon, but he is her husband. I’m just glad she didn’t get seriously hurt.