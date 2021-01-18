Ryan Reynolds Shares Clip Of Him Telling Betty White To ‘Suck A Hot C*ck’ In Honor Of Her 99th Birthday

share on facebook tweet this

Actor Ryan Reynolds shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from the set of “The Proposal” on Sunday in honor of Betty White’s 99th birthday.

Reynolds told White to “suck a hot c*ck” in the clip, according to the New York Post. Sandra Bullock was also present in the video.

The clip captured Reynolds and White fake-feuding after White demands he bring her a cup of coffee.

“You’ve been a terrible assistant that whole time,” White said during the clip.

“When Betty White says she wants a cup of coffee, you get her a f*cking cup of coffee!” she continued. “You ab-crunching jacka**.” (RELATED: REPORT: Ryan Reynolds Sells Aviation Gin For $610 Million)

“You seem like an adorable, sweet old lady on the outside, but on the inside, you’re like this seething demon,” Reynolds responded. “You hear me?”

“Why don’t you suck a hot c*ck?” Reynolds continued. “That’s right everybody, I told Betty White to go suck a hot c*ck.”

White turned 99 on Sunday.

“We made this 12 years ago,” Reynolds wrote on his Instagram story, the outlet reported. “Betty turns 99 today. But she is 100 the funniest person on the planet.”

Reynolds is right about that. This clip had me in tears and I can’t imagine being there when Reynolds told her to suck a “hot c*ck.”