Model Jessica Markowski Heats Things Up With Terrific Red Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Jessica Markowski definitely got everyone’s attention when pictures surfaced of her wearing a terrific bikini while in Florida.

The model and actress looked just as stunning as ever in the two-piece red string swimsuit while she splashed around in the water while at Miami Beach. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet Friday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed her great look with loose hair and little else as she spent some time soaking up the sun. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Judging by the pictures, the model clearly had a great time while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)