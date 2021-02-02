Model Jessica Markowski Heats Things Up With Hot Pink Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Jessica Markowski definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a great bikini in shots from her trip to Miami Beach, Florida.

The model and actress looked just as striking as ever as she rocked a strapless two-piece hot pink swimsuit while she strutted her stuff at the beach. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet over the weekend. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and some gold jewelry as she splashed around in the ocean. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

In January, the model made headlines when photos surfaced of her wearing a red string two-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.