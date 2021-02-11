Spanish Model Claudia Bouza Wins Day With Gold Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Spanish model Claudia Bouza hands down won the day Thursday when pictures surfaced of her in a bikini at the beach in Florida.

The Spanish model/actress definitely turned heads as she strutted her stuff wearing a gold two-piece string bikini during her trip to Miami beach in pictures posted on Splash News. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the terrific look with little more than loose hair and some jewelery. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say that she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Judging by the pictures of her splashing in the water and soaking up the sun the model had a great time at the ocean. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)