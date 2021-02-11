Spanish Model Claudia Bouza Wins Day With Gold Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Spanish model Claudia Bouza hands down won the day Thursday when pictures surfaced of her in a bikini at the beach in Florida.

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

The Spanish model/actress definitely turned heads as she strutted her stuff wearing a gold two-piece string bikini during her trip to Miami beach in pictures posted on Splash News. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

She completed the terrific look with little more than loose hair and some jewelery. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

To say that she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Judging by the pictures of her splashing in the water and soaking up the sun the model had a great time at the ocean.  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Spanish model and actress Claudia Bouza Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Stella Maxwell Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shot
Watch Britney Spears Strut Down The Catwalk In The Shortest White Dress We've Ever Seen
Spanish Model Claudia Bouza Wins Day With Gold Bikini Shots
Christina Aguilera Torches Internet With Black Lingerie Shots