British Model Louisa Warwick Wins Day In Blue Sports Bra At Beach

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

British model Louisa Warwick hands down won the day Friday when photos surfaced of her rocking a sports bra and shorts at the beach.

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

The 28-year-old model looked just as stunning as ever in the blue sports top and white shorts as she walked across the sand during her visit to Miami Beach, Florida. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet on Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

She completed the great look with loose hair and grey sneakers.

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Judging by the pictures, the English model clearly looked ready for the spring and summer. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Pictured: Louisa Warwick
Picture by: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Olivia Munn Wears White Bikini-Top In Sizzling Instagram Picture
Selena Gomez Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Throwback Shot
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Just Shared Huge News About Its 2019 Issue
Jasmine Sanders Torches Internet With Racy Braless Shot