New York Model Devin Olson Wins Day With White And Black Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

New York model Devin Olson hands down won the day after pictures surfaced of her in a bikini while at the beach in Los Angeles.

The Instagram and TikTok model looked stunning as she posed wearing a white and black string two-piece swimsuit during her photo shoot at Malibu beach. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet on Monday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the fun look with little more than loose hair as she posed in the water while at the ocean. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Judging by the pictures, the social media model had a good time and clearly looked ready for summer. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])