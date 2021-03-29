Model Dasha Inyutkina Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Polka Dot Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Model Dasha Inyutkina hands down won the day Monday when pictures surfaced of her rocking a polka dot bikini at the beach in Malibu.

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

The 25-year-old model looked amazing in the black and white two-piece string swimsuit as she struck a variety of poses on the beach and in the water during her latest photo shoot. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet Monday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA. Picture by: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

She completed the great look with little more than loose hair. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Judging by the pictures, the model definitely looked ready for the summer and her photo shoot. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Pictured: Dasha Inyutkina, Los Angeles, CA Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Ana Cheri Lights Up Instagram With Insane Topless Picture
Maxim Shares Wild Topless Instagram Picture Of Romee Strijd
Karin Hart Shares Bikini Picture On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]