Model Dasha Inyutkina Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Polka Dot Bikini Shots

Model Dasha Inyutkina hands down won the day Monday when pictures surfaced of her rocking a polka dot bikini at the beach in Malibu.

The 25-year-old model looked amazing in the black and white two-piece string swimsuit as she struck a variety of poses on the beach and in the water during her latest photo shoot. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet Monday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the great look with little more than loose hair. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Judging by the pictures, the model definitely looked ready for the summer and her photo shoot. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)