Model Khloe Terae Heats Things Up With Racy Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

International playmate Khloe Terae definitely heated things up with series of racy bikini shots from her shoot in Los Angeles.

Model Khloe Terae, Los Angeles, Photo Credit: SplashNews.com

The model looked absolutely amazing wearing first a black two-piece string swimsuit and later a blue and white high-cut one-piece suit as she posed for a series of snaps on a yacht in Marina Del Rey. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In a few of the pictures, she completed the terrific look with little more than loose hair and a black hat. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Judging by the pictures, the model definitely looked ready for summer and like she was having a great time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

