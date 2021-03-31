Model Khloe Terae Heats Things Up With Racy Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

International playmate Khloe Terae definitely heated things up with series of racy bikini shots from her shoot in Los Angeles.

The model looked absolutely amazing wearing first a black two-piece string swimsuit and later a blue and white high-cut one-piece suit as she posed for a series of snaps on a yacht in Marina Del Rey.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet Tuesday.

In a few of the pictures, she completed the terrific look with little more than loose hair and a black hat.

Judging by the pictures, the model definitely looked ready for summer and like she was having a great time.