Bella Hadid Stuns In Sheer, Sexy Outfits On Paris Runway

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid truly stunned in a variety of sheer, sexy outfits while she strutted her stuff on the runway during a virtual show in Paris.

The 24-year-old multi-millionaire model looked just as stunning as ever wearing a sheer top with a black band across her chest and jeans in snaps from her appearance at the Mugler Fashion Virtual Show Spring 2021 Ready To Wear. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

At one point, the supermodel walked the show in a completely sheer sleeveless top and black skirt. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the look with her pulled up in a tight bun, sheer tights, black high heels and blue gloves. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The entire show featured a variety of looks ranging of models in bodysuits, sheer outfits and form-fitting dresses.