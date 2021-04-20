Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads In Sheer Cropped Top And Black Bra Weeks After Giving Birth

share on facebook tweet this

Emily Ratajkowski definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a see-through top and bra in New York City weeks after giving birth.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible rocking a colorful sheer top with a black bra underneath. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the fun look with her hair pulled up, jeans and red and white sneakers as she walked through the streets with her dog in tow.

The super model was valeting her car with her dog Colombo, the photo outlet noted.

As previously reported, the swimsuit model gave birth to her and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s first child together back in March.