Heidi Klum Heats Things Up With Black Bra And Leather Pants Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Heidi Klum definitely heated things up when pictures surfaced of her rocking a bra with leather pants while out in California.

Pictured: Heidi Klum Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures

The 47-year-old supermodel looked absolutely incredible when she was photographed wearing a black bra, barely-there cropped top and black pants as she made her way to America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet on Saturday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black high heels.

To say the model looked amazing would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model truly shows no signs of slowing down as has been noted numerous times before. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Check out some of her unforgettable looks on the red carpet throughout the years here.

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

