Maxim Model Zita Vass Goes Braless For Stunning Photo Shoot

Maxim model Zita Vass definitely won the day when she went braless for a stunning photo shoot in California.

The 31-year-old model looked stunning as she posed for pictures wearing no bra with a gorgeous vintage white dress during a retro chic photoshoot with a classic car outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet Tuesday.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the look with loose hair and high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

To say the star looked amazing would be a serious understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Judging by the pictures the glamour model looked like she was having a great time.