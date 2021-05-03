Model Joy Corrigan Heats Things Up With Blue Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Model Joy Corrigan definitely heated things up Monday when pictures surfaced of her rocking a bikini at Miami Beach.

The Playboy and Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely terrific as she posed for a variety of shots wearing a teal blue two-piece swimsuit during a photo shoot in Florida.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet.

In most of the pictures, the model posed while holding or leaning against a surfboard.

Judging by the pictures, she certainly looked ready for the summer.