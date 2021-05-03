Model Joy Corrigan Heats Things Up With Blue Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Model Joy Corrigan definitely heated things up Monday when pictures surfaced of her rocking a bikini at Miami Beach.

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

The Playboy and Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely terrific as she posed for a variety of shots wearing a teal blue two-piece swimsuit during a photo shoot in Florida.  (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

In most of the pictures, the model posed while holding or leaning against a surfboard. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Judging by the pictures, she certainly looked ready for the summer. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Model Joy Corrigan Heats Things Up With Blue Bikini Shots
Remember Former NFL Quarterback Michael Vick? He's Still Insanely Fast
Johnny Manziel Drops Major Hint At Who He Might Sign With
One NFL Team Reportedly Has Justin Fields Ranked Shockingly Low. Should Ohio State Fans Feel Insulted?