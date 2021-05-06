Cara Delevingne Heats Things Up With Black Sports Bra Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Cara Delevingne definitely heated things up when she stepped out in a sports bra and pants combo in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old model/actress looked terrific as she rocked a black sports bra with black workout pants whil leaving a home in L.A., the Daily Mail reported in a piece published Wednesday.

The photos were shared by SplashNews and posted on the site under the description, "Cara Delevingne Leaving The Gym In Los Angeles."

It was a bit hard to tell if it was indeed the superstar underneath the large sunglasses, face mask and red beanie. However, both outlets reported it was the "Suicide Squad" star.

She completed the rest of the look with a red bomber jacket and sneakers.

It is fair to say, she definitely looked ready for the summer and bikini weather.