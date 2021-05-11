Dua Lipa Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Mini-Dress And Garter Belt Combo At BRIT Awards

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Dua Lipa hands down won the day Tuesday when she showed up in a jaw-dropping mini-dress ahead of the 2021 BRIT awards.

Singer Dua Lipa attends the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain May 11, 2021. ©John Marshall/Handout via v REUTERS MANDATORY CREDIT.

Singer Dua Lipa, London, Britain May 11, 2021. John Marshall/Handout via v REUTERS

The 25-year-old singer looked just as stunning as ever in the off-the-shoulder gold dress with a net overlay that went down barely past her waist as she posed for pictures at the O2 Arena for the annual BRITs. (RELATED: Singer Dua Lipa Turns 24 Years Old)

She completed the striking look with her hair in an updo bun, high-heel platforms, black nylon stockings and a black garter belt. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement and she had a great night, taking home the award for British Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia and winner of the British Female Solo Artist of the Year.

Due to the pandemic, there was no red carpet for the annual awards show. However, stunning at the event is not new for the “New Rules” hitmaker.(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

In 2019, the superstar wowed at the 2019 BRIT Awards show in a sleeveless black lace dress with a hot pink skirt that went down to her feet. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Dua Lipa arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

