Megan Fox Heats Things Up In Braless, Black Sheer Number Shots

Megan Fox definitely heated things up when she showed up in a braless, cut-out dress for the Billboard Music Awards show.

The 35-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing in the sleeveless, black number with a sheer skirt in pictures of her backstage at the annual award show. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet on Sunday. (RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox’s Relationship Is Instagram Official)

She completed the racy look with loose hair, black high heels and a black clutch.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star clearly won the night for her racy look for the annual event.