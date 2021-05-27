Model Joy Corrigan Heats Things Up In Green Bikini Top Shots

Model Joy Corrigan definitely heated things up Thursday when pictures surfaced of her rocking a bikini top and pants combo while out and about in Los Angeles.
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
The Playboy and Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she rocked a tie-dyed green and white swimsuit top with green pants. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])
The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet on Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
She completed the fun summer look with loose hair, sunglasses, high heels and a clutch. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
To say the model looked ready for bikini season would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Model Joy Corrigan Los Angeles, CA. (Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)
Most recently, the supermodel wowed her fans when photos surfaced from her latest swimsuit shoot.
Check them out!
Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com
Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com
Model Joy Corrigan Location: Miami Beach, Florida Photo Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com