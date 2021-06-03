Olivia Culpo Heats Things Up With Black Sports Bra Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Model Olivia Culpo definitely heated things up when she stepped out in a sports bra and shorts in Los Angeles.

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing in the black bra and shorts combo in pictures that surfaced online. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

She completed the summer look with loose hair, black slides, a beige sweatshirt and a black clutch.

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Judging by the pictures, the supermodel clearly looked ready for the summer and bikini season. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Olivia Culpo. West Hollywood, United States of America (Photo Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

The SI Swimsuit model always looks amazing. Check out some of her other unforgettable shots here.

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Video Emerges of Raptors President's Confrontation With Police Officer. The Reaction Is Intense
Alec Baldwin Claims Cabinet Member Raved About His Trump Impression
Remember The Hilarious Movie 'Wedding Crashers'? There's Officially A Sequel On The Way
Jen Selter Stuns Her Fans With White Bikini