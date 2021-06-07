Brooks Nader Smolders In Series Of Green Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Brooks Nader definitely smoldered in a series of terrific bikini shots of her at the beach with family while in the Hamptons, New York.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she ran around wearing a mint green two-piece swimsuit while in the water. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted by the outlet on Saturday.(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed her great summer look with loose hair and a large floppy hat while she played in the sand and splashed in the waves.

To say she was ready for bikini weather would be a serious understatement. The supermodel always looks incredible. Check out some of her other unforgettable shots.