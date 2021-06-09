Teyana Taylor Becomes First Black Woman To Be Named Maxim’s ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

share on facebook tweet this

Teyana Taylor has become the first black woman ever to be named Maxim magazine’s “Sexiest Woman Alive,” joining the ranks of superstars like Kate Upton and Hailey Baldwin.

“Congratulations to Teyana Taylor @teyanataylor, our 2021 Maxim Hot 100 Sexiest woman in the world Go to Maxim.com for Teyana full interview,” the magazine captioned its post on Instagram. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

The post included her cover shot rocking a ripped, cropped white tank top and camo pants and looking amazing.

Another shot shared by the outlet showed the 30-year-old actress/singer-song-writer/model going topless while wearing a robe and pants.

"Somebody pinch me!!!!" Teyana captioned her post on Instagram, along with several more shots. "Maxim Hot 100 to be named the 'Sexiest Woman alive' by literally living in the skin I'm in."

Taylor joins with other famous superstar models topping the magazine's "Hot 100" list for 2021. Past winners include Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's Kate Upton, Olivia Culpo and Victoria's Secret model's like Candice Swanepoel and Stella Maxwell.

Congratulations!