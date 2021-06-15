Emily Ratajkowski Heats Things Up Going Braless In Racy Cropped Top Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Model Emily Ratajkowski definitely heated things up when she stepped out in a racy cropped top while out and about in New York.

The 30-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she walked around wearing no bra with a powder blue, cropped, sleeveless top. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the look with her pulled up, jeans and white sneakers.

To say she definitely looked ready for summer and bikini-wearing weather would be a serious understatement.

The supermodel always look incredible and one glance at her social media account proves that. Check out some of her other unforgettable shots here.