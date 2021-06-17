Kate Hudson Heats Things Up In Yellow Swimsuit Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Hudson definitely heated things up in pictures of her rocking a swimsuit on the beach while on vacation in Greece.

The 42-year-old actress looked fantastic in the bright yellow one-piece swimsuit with yellow striped banding across the middle as she enjoyed a day of fun in the sun with family in Mykonos. (RELATED: Kate Hudson And Gwyneth Paltrow Reveal The Superstars Who Gave The Worst On-Screen Kisses)

The photos were shared by Splash News on Thursday and posted on the outlet’s site.(RELATED: Kate Hudson And Jimmy Fallon Joke About Nearly Dating During Filming Of ‘Almost Famous’)

She completed the look in several snaps with her hair pulled up and a pair of sunglasses.

To say she looked ready for swimsuit season would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” star always looks terrific as we have noted numerous times throughout the years. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

