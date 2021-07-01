Kendall Jenner Smolders In Braless Shots From Runway Show In Paris

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kendall Jenner definitely smoldered in shots of her going braless on the runway during a show in Paris, France.

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she strutted her stuff on the runway wearing no bra with a cropped, short-sleeve top that had a cut-out across the chest during her appearance in the Fall 2021 Jacquemus-Collection. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

She completed the look with loose hair, black shoes and black flowing pants.(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Wednesday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

To say she looked ready for bikini season would be a serious understatement.

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner Paris, France Date (Photo Credit: SplashNews.com)

Later, she was seen walking in the show wearing a hot pink and red cropped top with a similar cut-out.

The lingerie model always looks incredible not matter the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Check Out Abigail Ratchford's Greatest Photos From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
REPORT: There Is 'Strong Conviction' The College Football Season Will Happen. Here's What Fans Need To Know
Amber Heard Shares Life-Changing News